Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) An iPhone of a Chief Judicial Magistrate was stolen at the Wankhede Stadium where he had gone to watch an IPL (Indian Premier League) match, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the Chief Judicial Magistrate of a court in south Mumbai was entering the stadium through Gate No. 4 along with his wife, son and other relatives to watch a match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they said.

Amid the crowd, someone stole his iPhone 14, police said.

After the magistrate realised that his phone was missing, he filed an online complaint. A theft case was then registered at the Marine Drive police station, they said, adding that a probe is underway.

