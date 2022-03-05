Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in His abode in the Tirumala Hills near here.

A devotee of the Lord, he, along with his family, arrived here in the evening.

Before visiting the hills, Justice Ramana prayed to Goddess Padmavathi, a consort of the Lord Venkateswara, in Tiruchanur, 5 kms from Tirupati, said an official of the temple.

After a halt, he visited the hills and paid obeisance to the presiding deity of the Lord, said the official.

Earlier, he visited the temple of Lakshmi Varaha Swamy on the bunds of the sacred tank in the hills, he said. PTI COR

