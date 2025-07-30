New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday evening inaugurated a creche started at Patiala House Court.

He also visited the photo exhibition of photos taken by the judges, lawyers and court staff. He admired the photos and also gave prizes. He also gave prizes to judges who performed at an outstanding rate of disposal.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Upholds Life Term of Ex-Chemistry Professor Mamta Pathak for Murdering Her Doctor Husband Neeraj Pathak by Electrocution.

Those who were given prizes for their outstanding disposal include Balwant Rai Bansal, Dharmendra Rana, Kiran Gupta, Animesh, Ravi.

During the programme, he addressed the gathering of judges and lawyers.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Tariffs: India Says Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure 'National Interest' As US President Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Exports.

In his address, Justice Upadhyay expressed his pleasure and said that he is delighted to inaugurate the creche.

"This facility will not only facilitate the children but also the working mothers who are practising lawyers and working as staff in the court. So I must congratulate both the principal District Judge and president of the Bar Association," Justice Upadhyay said.

This was his first visit to Patiala House Court after his appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was welcomed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Bansal and Advocate Nagender Kumar, the president of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), who presented him with a shawl.

During the function, Justice Prateek Jalan, Justice Sachin Datta, Justice Amit Sharma, Justice Ajay Digpaul, Joint Registrar Kaveri Baweja and Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj were present.

Justice Prateek Jalan congratulated the principal district and sessions judge, Bansal, and NDBA for organising the photo exhibition and programme.

During his speech, Justice Upadhyay recalled his college days. He also mentioned a photograph taken by the famous Photographer Raghu Rai. He shared the memory of a program organised in a college in Lucknow where Raghu Ray, a famous poet, Ageya and Ranbeer Singh Bisht came. Principal of the College of Art. He also recollected memories of sketches of villages drawn by Bisht on the way of their padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

Referring to the photo exhibition, the Chief Justice said that our job in the court is around the clock, and having such a talent was a "great sojourn."

He also highlighted that in earlier days, a photo used to be published in the newspaper, which is called photo journalism. It is missing these days.

He also addressed the issues relating to infrastructure, digital court disposal and pecuniary jurisdiction and stated that they would be resolved as early as possible.

The pecuniary jurisdiction issue is currently being processed. There are some stakeholders. The notification is to come from the court, the chief justice said. On the digital court disposal issue, the review will be conducted", he added.

During the function, Additional Session judge Pawan Singh Rajawat was given first prize for the photos he clicked. Second prize was given to JSCC Vinod Joshi, third prizes were given to Judicial Magistrate First Class Nishtha Methani and Harvinder Singh Johal.

In the lawyers category, first prize was given to Advocate Astha Gupta, second prize to Advocate Priyanka Singh, and third prizes were given to Advocates Meena Sharma and Tarun Rana.

In the court staff category, first prize was given to Judicial Assistant Sunita Bara, second prize to Senior Personal Assistant Nitin Arora, and third prize to Personal Assistant Shipra Narang.

During the function, advocate Vijender Kaushik was felicitated for completing 50 years in the Bar as a lawyer.

Advocate Tarun Rana, during his address, said that it is the first time that the bar and court administration are organising a programme jointly. President Nagender Kumar highlighted the need for infrastructure enhancement, the digital court disposal issue and an increase in pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)