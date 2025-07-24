Gujarat (Gandhinagar) [India], July 24(ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the Nadabet BSF Border Outpost located near the Pakistan border and lauded the courage and valour of the soldiers guarding the border, as per an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

During his visit to Suigam for the inauguration of various development projects in Banaskantha district, the Chief Minister also interacted with the jawans and officers of the Nadabet Border Security Force. He commended their courageous contribution to the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, carried out under the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and acknowledged the vital role played by both BSF and Army personnel. He further noted that the Seema Darshan initiative launched by the State Government at Nadabet has given citizens a unique opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the BSF's work, with lakhs of tourists visiting the site and significantly boosting border tourism, the statement said.

Further, as per the statement, BSF IG Abhishek Pathak expressed gratitude to the State Government for providing sweet water facilities and other infrastructure in border areas including Nadabet for the BSF.

The BSF jawans presented a Guard of Honour and a memento to the Chief Minister.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Shankar Chaudhary and Industry Minister Shri Balvantsinh Rajput also joined the visit.

Earlier in the day, in a significant step towards transforming the education system in Gujarat, the Task Force Committee, constituted to implement a 360-degree evaluation through a holistic education approach, formally submitted its recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The recommendations align with the National Education Policy introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which advocates for comprehensive educational assessment across the country, according to a release issued by the State government.

The objective of the policy is to foster holistic development and nurture globally competitive human capital through inclusive and multidimensional education.

In this context, the Task Force Committee has proposed integrating academic learning with sports, cultural activities, and vocational training, thereby strengthening students' emotional and intellectual capabilities. These suggestions aim to embed a truly holistic educational philosophy in the state's evaluation system. (ANI)

