Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of a person in a cloudburst incident that took place in Dondra Nala near Cheli village in Chamba district.

Taking to X, Sukhu said, "The news of the death of a person in a cloudburst incident last night near Baloh village under Tehsil Chuwari of Chamba district is extremely sad."

"An interim relief amount of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the affected family. Instructions have been given to assess the loss of sheep and goats in this accident," Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister stated that the government stands with the affected families and would extend all possible assistance to them.

"I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with the bereaved family," Sukhu said.

A severe hailstorm that struck several parts of Shimla district on Friday and Saturday, including Theog, Kotgarh, Chamba and Kumarsain in Himachal Pradesh.

The unseasonal storm also caused extensive damage to fruit crops such as apples, cherries, and pears, as well as to vegetables grown in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy hailstones falling with strong winds broke the branches of fruit trees, nets on apple plants also tore, and plants planted with the support of bamboo collapsed. Huge damage is being estimated in many gardens. The year-long hard work of farmers and gardeners was destroyed in a few hours. Everything from flowers to small fruits has fallen. The hailstones have even peeled the bark of the trees. This time, the hopes are over.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has expressed deep concern over this disaster. He has instructed the officials of Theog and Kumarsain to immediately visit the affected areas and assess the damage. He has also urged the government to provide relief amount and proper compensation to the affected farmers immediately. (ANI)

