Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Children of Rajasthan Police personnel will be given reservation in admissions to private colleges and universities of the state, a release said here on Tuesday.

They will be given reservation from the category under which three per cent of the seats in colleges and universities are kept for the children of defence personnel and ex-servicemen.

DGP M L Lather said in the release that in the new admission policy issued on Tuesday by the Directorate of College Education, a provision has been made for reserving seats for the children, wives of present and former personnel of the Rajasthan Police.

