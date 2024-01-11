Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): In an important statement, Chilkur Balaji Temple's Head Priest, Rangarajan, called upon devotees worldwide to embrace the upcoming Prana Prathista of Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a festival surpassing even Diwali in its profound significance.

He said, "On January 22, the Prana Prathista of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is being done. This is a festival not just for the country but for the whole world. Ayodhya is the place where Lord Ram took incarnation. It is a festival for all of us that a temple is being reconstructed there and the Prana Prathista is happening. It is a bigger festival than Diwali."

Rangarajan elaborated on the profound nature of the temple's reconstruction and the sacred Prana Prathista, urging devotees to commemorate the occasion with the same reverence as Ram Navami

" I urge all the devotees to observe that day morning like you observe Ram Navami. On that evening, light up atleast 5 lamps or more lamps in the multiple of 5. Let us all pray that the country will become a Ramarajyam. On January 22, all devotees should celebrate deepotsavam" he said.

Meanwhile, the country is gearing up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

