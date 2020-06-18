India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Says Chinese Army Crossed LAC, Provocation Was From Their Side

New Delhi, June 18: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said China crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there was no question that the provocation in the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh came from their side.

Swamy said India should reclaim the land China has occupied in the standoff as most Indians want the country to fight for it.

Asked during a webinar hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Club whether India will go to the extent of going to war to reclaim the land, Swamy said, "I know the mood in my party. I know on what basis we came to power and it will be suicide for us not to recover that land, no matter what the price we have to pay." He asserted that diplomacy will not solve the problem.

"The Chinese will not move back, the Indian people will not tolerate (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi accepting the new status quo, so we will have to go to war, may be a localised war... whatever is hanging around our neck of 1962, we can't have a similar situation where we lump it," Swamy said.

They should not think we are the same "softies of 1962", the Rajya Sabha MP said.

