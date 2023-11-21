New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) China is using its economic leverage in the Indo-Pacific to advance its interests, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday, as she emphasised India's role as a key strategic partner to maintain the balance of power in the region.

Global politics is getting reshaped and India plays a crucial part in this reshaping, she said.

Also Read | ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 751 Crore of Congress-Linked Firm Associated Journals Ltd, Company Which Owns National Herald.

"China is doing what all great powers do, using its state power to advance its interests. It uses economic leverage over other countries in the Indo Pacific region to its advantage," Wong said addressing a gathering at Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College.

Wong asserted that Australia's partnership with India is crucial as it helps maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | Atishi Sounds Alert for Water Crisis in Delhi, Writes to L-G VK Saxena Seeking Suspension of Finance Secretary Ashish Verma.

"… The Indo-Pacific region requires partnerships to ensure a free and open order and to ensure that it is not dominated by any power. That is the vision of a region that is grounded in sovereignty," she said.

"Partnership with India is crucial since it contributes to the strategic balance of power in the region. Mutual strategic reassurance and military risk reduction measures are encouraged by Australia," Wong added.

Earlier in the day, Wong met her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in the national capital for the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

Both Indian and Australian prime ministers have met five times this year, and the countries are working as strategic partners, especially on platforms like the Quad, Wong said.

Wong is on a visit to India along with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles for the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)