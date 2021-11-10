New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Following the Pentagon report on Chinese village along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki on Wednesday said that Chinese transgression keeps on occurring, adding that a solution should be brought in.

"Heard about it. I did not visit the site. Chinese transgression keeps occurring. A solution should be brought in. For how long will the issue continue? I urge both (China and India) governments to talk," Tuki told ANI.

The US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress said that China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

The sources said that the village is along the disputed border in Upper Subansiri District in Arunanchal Pradesh which is in territory controlled by China.

The US Department of Defense report blamed China for the series of confrontations along the border that culminated into the violent clash in June 2020 in Ladakh's Galway Valley, which was one of the worst crashes seen in 45 years. (ANI)

