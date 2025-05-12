Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): As part of the month-long Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar made a grand entry into the Vaigai river here on Monday. This is a key highlight of the festival, which began with flag hoisting at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on April 29.

Every year on Chitra Pournami, the festival of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai River is celebrated as a symbolic act to absolve the curse of Sage Manduka. As part of this tradition, Lord Sundararaja Perumal dons the form of Kallazhagar and enters the Vaigai River.

This year's Kallazhagar Chithirai festival began on the 8th of the month. As part of the third-day event, Sundararaja Perumal, in the form of Kallazhagar, departed from the Alagar Temple near the foothills of Alagar Malai in a golden palanquin towards Madurai.

Adorned in the "Kandangi" silk attire, Kallazhagar's journey progressed through various mandapams (ceremonial halls), including the one near the Karuppanasamy temple at the 18 Steps (Pathinettampadi).

Upon entering Madurai city at dawn, a grand welcoming ceremony took place at the "Moondru Mavadi" location. Following this, the deity graced several areas, including Pudur, Aathikulam, Chokkikulam, and Thallakulam, bestowing blessings on devotees gathered in the decorated mandapams. Thousands of devotees lining the streets welcomed him with sugar lamps.

At midnight, a holy ritual known as "Thirumanjanam" (sacred bathing) was performed for Kallazhagar at the Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Perumal Temple in Thallakulam. Following this, the deity was adorned with the garland offered by Goddess Andal and then carried in a Vettiver (aromatic root) palanquin, followed by a procession in a palanquin made of one thousand gold coins.

Later, departing from Karuppanasamy Temple in Thallakulam mounted on a golden horse, Kallazhagar headed towards the Vaigai River. In areas like Tamukkam, Kooripalayam, and Alwarpuram, devotees dressed as Kallazhagar and Karuppanasamy welcomed him with water splashes, singing, and dancing with joy.

As Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai River on his golden horse, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal, mounted on a silver horse, came to receive him.

As he approached, women welcomed Kallazhagar with sugar lamps while standing near "Ramar Paatham" (the symbolic footprint of Lord Rama). Surrounded by lakhs of devotees, the chants of "Govinda Govinda" rang through the air as Lord Kallazhagar, dressed in green silk, arrived in the Vaigai River, which was beautifully decorated with lotus leaves and flowers, and blessed the devotees. He then circled the area three times on his golden horse, bestowing further blessings.

Special pujas and deepa aradhanais (lamp worship) were then performed for both Kallazhagar and Veeraraghava Perumal at mandapams set up by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The deepa aradhana lasted for over an hour.

Following this, Kallazhagar proceeded to the "Theerthavari" event held at the Ramarayar Mandapam.

In preparation for this divine occasion, the mandapams along the Vaigai River were adorned with 2 tons of colorful flowers. The entire overbridge was illuminated with decorative lights that shone brightly throughout the night.

To ensure safety, iron barricades were erected, and heavy police security was deployed under the supervision of Madurai City Police Commissioner Lokanathan.

Lakhs of devotees from across districts and states had gathered from Thallakulam to the Vaigai River, making the entire Madurai city resonate with a festive spirit.

Devotees even climbed onto overpasses and rooftops to witness the divine event.

The entire stretch of the Vaigai River was teeming with a sea of devotees. As Kallazhagar entered, many splashed the river water and danced with joy. Around the river, fire and disaster rescue teams were stationed, and medical teams were kept ready for emergencies.

Devotees from outside towns had arrived since midnight and waited patiently along the roads before making their way to the riverbanks to witness the divine presence of Kallazhagar and be spiritually elated. (ANI)

