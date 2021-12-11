Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash.

Official communication from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office stated that Teja was serving as a personal security officer (PSO) to the CDS General Bipin Rawat.

13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

