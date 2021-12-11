The Indian Army informed that positive identification of mortal remains of Lance naik B Sai Teja and Lance naik Vivek Kumar has been done. The mortal remains have been released to close family members on Saturday morning.

Check Tweet:

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: Positive identification of mortal remains of L/Nk B Sai Teja & L/Nk Vivek Kumar has been done. Mortal remains have been released to close family members this morning. Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)