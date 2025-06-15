India News | Chopper Crash: Priyanka Gandhi Appeals to Uttarakhand Govt to Review Safety Standards, Ensure Pilgrims' Safety

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief on the loss of lives in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

In a social media post, the Congress leader appealed to the State government to thoroughly review safety standards and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

"This is the fifth helicopter accident since the Chardham Yatra began. There is an appeal to the state government to thoroughly review the safety standards and ensure the safety of the pilgrims," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the death of seven people in the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad. May Lord Kedarnath grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she posted on X.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that at a time when the country was coming to terms with the deadly Air India plane crash that left over 240 dead, another incident of a chopper crash has happened in Uttarakhand, in which seven people lost their lives on board.

He also noted that rail incidents are "increasing" and flight accidents are "deeply hurting" us. The veteran Congress leader asked a few questions, including the helicopter's carrying capacity at the time of the incident on Sunday morning.

Tiwari told ANI, "... But there are a few questions -- rail accidents are increasing, and flight accidents are deeply hurting us. We are still trying to cope with the Ahmedabad plane crash. Recently, a helicopter had to make an emergency landing, and now this incident has happened. I solely blame privatisation. They focus less on safety and more on how much profit can be made. Was this helicopter even capable of carrying seven people at a time? I don't think the helicopters that operate there can carry that many passengers..."

Earlier this morning, seven people were killed after a chopper crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

The Aryan Aviation Helicopter was on its way to Guptkashi from the Kedarnath Dham when it crashed at 5:30 am today. (ANI)

