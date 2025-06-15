India News | Chopper Crash: Priyanka Gandhi Appeals to Uttarakhand Govt to Review Safety Standards, Ensure Pilgrims' Safety

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief on the loss of lives in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.
In a social media post, the Congress leader appealed to the State government to thoroughly review safety standards and ensure the safety of pilgrims.
"This is the fifth helicopter accident since the Chardham Yatra began. There is an appeal to the state government to thoroughly review the safety standards and ensure the safety of the pilgrims," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
"The news of the death of seven people in the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad. May Lord Kedarnath grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she posted on X.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that at a time when the country was coming to terms with the deadly Air India plane crash that left over 240 dead, another incident of a chopper c