Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Two accused in connection with the Chung murder case has been arrested from Solan in Himachal Pradesh, said a top Punjab police officer on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Bishemberjit Singh and Sharanjit Singh.

Taking on X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) stated, "Acting on reliable intelligence, AmritsarRPolice successfully apprehended two accused, Bishemberjit Singh and Sharanjit Singh from Solan, Himachal Pradesh in connection with the Chung Murder Case."

"While being for recovery of weapon used for crime in PS Beas area, Bishemberjit attacked the police party and fired shots from a Glock pistol while attempting to flee from custody, leading to firearm injury to police personnel. Acting in self-defence, the police party fired back and the accused was injured. Bishemberjit is being taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment," the post added on X.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Punjab Police busted a narco-terror module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arrested three key operatives from Bihar while they were attempting to flee to Nepal. Police say they suspect the case is linked with the early Saturday morning grenade attack at Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar.

Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar said, "We had arrested three people with a commercial quantity of heroin from Bihar. During their interrogation and investigation, it came to light that this whole network was being run by a person named Karandeep Yadav... We have arrested him (Karandeep Yadav) along with two other people, Sajan Singh and Mukesh Kumar Yadav. These people have links with Babbar Khalsa. And I hope that there are many things which will come to light after their arrest, forensic science will give its report on this..."

He further said that there is too much pressure on Pakistan smugglers and ISI since there is a war against drugs in Punjab. (ANI)

