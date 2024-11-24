Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Sunday entrusted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to undertake a detailed probe into the alleged attack on BJP-backed Independent MLA Himansu Sahoo, according to an order.

Sahoo on November 20 had alleged that he was attacked by opposition BJD supporters during an agitation while he was on the way to attend an official meeting at Jajpur.

A special team led by CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kanta Mohanta will conduct the probe, the order said.

BJD leader and opposition Chief Whip Pramila Malilk has accused the Odisha Police of acting in a partisan manner in the case involving the alleged attack on the MLA. She alleged that police were harassing BJD leaders.

The Crime Branch will investigate the three cases filed in this regard. The cases were lodged over alleged attack on the MLA, holding rasta roko and gherao of police station on November 20.

The police arrested 19 people in this connection and beefed up security measures in Jajpur town.

