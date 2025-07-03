Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana has arrested another accused in an inter-state human organ trafficking case involving illegal kidney transplants at a multi speciality hospital in Kothapet, Ranga Reddy district.

According to a press release issued by the office of Additional DGP, CID, Telangana, Charu Sharma, the accused, Kondagorri Murali Krishna (24), a resident of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended on July 1 and brought to Hyderabad. A BMW car was seized from his possession. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Also Read | Federal Court Blocks Trump's Effort to Deny Asylum at Border.

This case, initially registered at Saroornagar Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, was later transferred to CID on April 24. With this arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 17.

The gang allegedly lured poor victims from Tamil Nadu with fake job promises, brought them to Hyderabad, and conducted illegal kidney transplants. Key accused Pradeep (from Bengaluru), Pavan, and others facilitated the racket. The accused reportedly earned ₹10 lakhs per transplant, paying donors only Rs 4-5 lakhs.

Also Read | Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah Ends ‘CM Change’ Speculation, Gets DK Shivakumar’s Backing; BJP Says ‘Power Tussle Remains’.

The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)