New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) An Indian passenger planning to travel to Paris allegedly using a "forged" visa was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found the passenger moving in a suspicious manner following which they apprehended him and found the visa affixed on his passport was "counterfeit", officials said.

The passenger Sushil Kumar, bound for Paris on an Air India flight, was handed over to the Delhi Police.

