New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered foreign currency worth Rs 27.5 lakh from a Dubai bound passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Aashkin and the concealed foreign currency was recovered from his bag.

"On physically checking of the bag, 1,52,000- Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 27.5 lakh were found concealed in the bottom of the bag," an official release said on Thursday.

The accused was handed over to the customs officials for further action. (ANI)

