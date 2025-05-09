Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level meeting regarding the state's security arrangements at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence), in Bhopal on Friday, saying citizen security is the top priority of the state government.

This comes in the wake of Pakistan's attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Will Miss World 2025 Get Cancelled? Bajrang Dal Opposes 72nd Edition of Miss World Pageant Amid India Pakistan War-Like Situation.

According to an official release, during the meeting, CM Yadav highlighted that national security is the supreme duty, and in view of the current situation, the security of all citizens should be given the highest priority.

He also directed all senior officers that special attention should be paid to essential citizen services, all departments should strengthen their respective systems, and all necessary precautionary security measures should be implemented with immediate effect.

Also Read | 'Remain Fully Alert': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Asks Banks to Ensure Uninterrupted Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

The Chief Minister emphasised that strict control should be imposed on any anti-national propaganda. Citizens should be encouraged and informed not to pay attention to rumors. Special attention should be given to the security all around important central and state government establishments. All disaster management measures and necessities such as health and fire services should be further strengthened.

Additionally, CM Yadav reviewed the current state of the state's security arrangements, the condition of citizen facilities, and departmental coordination. He gave instructions to further improve mutual coordination among officers. He also said that all departments should remain ready and alert for any kind of emergency situation. He stated that until the situation becomes normal, officials and field staff of all departments related to smooth supply of citizen facilities should not go on leave.

State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Home JN Kansotia, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office and Water Resources Rajesh Rajora, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, ADG Intelligence A Sai Manohar, military officers, and Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and other senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)