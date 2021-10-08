New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, on Friday morning, the Indian Meterological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 79 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

