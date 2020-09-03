Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) The civic bus service in Pune has resumed after five months, albeit with 25 per cent of the fleet, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started its services, which were shut down in March after the outbreak of coronavirus, he said.

"We begin the bus service after five months with 25 percent of the total fleet on 190 routes in the city," said Rajendra Jagtap, Chairman and Managing Director, PMPPML.

Another official from PMPML said that the buses which were pressed into the servicewere sanitised.

"Pedal-operated sanitizer stands, cross-marking on the seats (which will be left vacant), plastic partitioned driver's cabin are some of the measures we have taken to keep coronavirus at bay," he said.

Further, those above 65 years or below 10 years would not be allowed to board the bus.

