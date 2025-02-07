New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation (MoCA) Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a high-level meeting to review and advance aircraft component manufacturing in the country on Friday, according to the MoCA statement.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Secretary V. Vualnam, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed and representatives from industry associations, OEMs, MROs, research institutes and various government departments.

The discussions centred on strengthening domestic production and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the field of aircraft component manufacturing.

"Fuelled by strategic alliances with leading global aerospace firms and the growing demand for air travel, India's aircraft component manufacturing sector is experiencing significant growth," said MoCA statement.

Major international OEMs are progressively sourcing components from India, underscoring the exceptional quality and dependability of our domestic industry.

The Union Minister stated, "Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision for Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the aerospace sector, I can confidently state that we are already at a respectable position in the global civil aviation arena but our ambition now is to be in the lead. It is imperative that we build a comprehensive ecosystem--encompassing skill development, design, manufacturing, maintenance, certification, and knowledge sharing--through close collaboration among our ministries and departments with industry."

Naidu further added, "India is well on its way to emerging as both a major hub for civil aviation and a center for aircraft component manufacturing. With our deep reservoir of talent and resources and by integrating valuable industry insights, we can chart a unified national roadmap that transforms these opportunities into concrete, strategic outcomes."

The minister assured industry stakeholders of the government's unwavering commitment to developing a comprehensive and inclusive roadmap. He articulated a dual-pronged strategy that aims to both expand the indigenous aircraft component manufacturing by utilising the supply chain network of our Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and simultaneously give greater international market access to Indian component Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs).

Secretary V. Vualnam said, "This meeting marks a significant first step in a long journey. We are committed to organising multiple such meetings regularly with all stakeholders, ensuring continuous feedback and assistance to drive the growth of this industry."

The meeting concluded on a positive note with all participants reaffirming their commitment to collaboration and strategic partnerships. Through a concerted effort focused on skill development, technology adoption and infrastructure enhancement, the ministry is committed to creating a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem. (ANI)

