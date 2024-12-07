Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, visited Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to review the ongoing construction of the new terminal building.

Accompanied by Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, V Vualnam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, AAI Member (Planning) Anil Kumar Gupta, and a team of engineers, Naidu thoroughly inspected the entire project, an AAI release said.

As per the release, the project team briefed the review team that two phases of the construction work have been completed, and the development of the third phase is currently underway.

During the review, Naidu instructed the team to expedite the remaining works to ensure that the airport is ready by January 2025 for the Maha Kumbh. He also directed the team to ensure seamless coordination with state authorities and regulatory bodies, including the DGCA and BCAS, to obtain all mandatory approvals for the timely commissioning of the new terminal building.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the officials to review the ongoing preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Circuit House in Prayagraj. He later inaugurated Jan Ashray Sthal in the city.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh is focused on making it a "Green Maha Kumbh," with a focus on providing better facilities to devotees during the event.

The authorities are also constructing a special type of floating jetty at Sangam that will allow devotees to take comfortable baths and have the facility to change clothes.

Meanwhile, a large number of specialist doctors are also being deployed to ensure the health of everyone, including devotees and saints. As part of this initiative, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Maha Kumbh Nagar.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh will begin with the Paush Purnima Snan, which is on 13 January 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the final bath on 26 February 2025, the day of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

