New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu convened a detailed video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons like post-accident checks, weather changes, closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions, etc.

During the meeting several directives were issued including Close liaison with airlines was emphasized to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot. Availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion. Sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively, Civil Aviation Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Airport Directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support. To maintain a safe and secure airport environment, Airport Directors were directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals, it added.

The Minister of Civil Aviation held a high-level meeting with the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India and the discussions focused on three critical aspects like Maintaining operational continuity, Supporting transparent and accountable communication with the public and Passengers' safety and convenience, release said.

The meeting noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability, release stated.

"As a result, they will temporarily scale down operations, restructure flights, and announce changes through the media. Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds. Air India was urged to strengthen their ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations/delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitised and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity," Civil Aviation Ministry said.

As per an official release, meetings were also held with the senior managements of Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa on 18th and 19th June. The Minister reviewed the fleet performance, safety oversight, passengers experience & convenience and the airline communication strategy.

It was also decided that the practice of periodical review with the airlines on operational matters will be institutionalised for better monitoring and coordination. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad, an official release said.

A multi-disciplinary team from AAIB has commenced an investigation on June 12, 2025. The investigation has been ordered by DG, AAIB. NTSB and OEM teams have arrived to assist AAIB as per ICAO protocols.

A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025 and another set was found on 16 June. This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets.

The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.

The Ministry remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of the highest standards of Passenger Safety and convenience.

The Minister emphasised the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability, which has been the cornerstone of Indian aviation over the years.

It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations, ministry further added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also urged all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants. (ANI)

