New Delhi, June 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that civil servants must train themselves for a new and challenging assignment as most of the Centre's flagship schemes are now hugely based on science and technology application.

Addressing an event here, he referred to the last month's decision for relaxation of family pension rules for missing central government employees, saying that the move will instil confidence among the employees working in extremist-infested and violence-prone areas.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the new rule has done away with seven-year mandatory wait and, in all cases, where a government servant covered by NPS goes missing during service, the benefits of family pension will be immediately paid to the family of the missing government servant.

In case the employee “reappears and resumes service, the amount paid as family pension during the intervening time of his missing period can be accordingly deducted from his salary”, he said.

Delivering the inaugural address at a webinar on administrative reforms and pension reforms (2014-2022), Singh said large scale use of technology and integration approach are the twin pillars of both the revolutionary governance and pension reforms carried out in the past eight years.

Referring to Mission Karmayogi's main mantra of moving from “rule to role”, he said the civil servants must train themselves for a new and challenging assignment as most of the flagship schemes of the government are now hugely science and technology based, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Singh also released a book and its e-version on eight years of administrative and pension reforms (2014-2022).

The minister said eight years of administrative and pension reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aimed at social transformation.

He also said the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has ensured end-to-end digitisation of the pension payment process by making BHAVISHYA software mandatory for all the ministries to process their pension cases.

Singh stated that this software has laid out deadlines for every stakeholder to complete the pension processing so that pension is started on time.

