New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said that UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 topper Shruti Sharma has emerged as a symbol of women empowerment.

Sharma, who prepared for the exam at the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of the university, topped with 54.56 per cent marks.

Speaking at an event to felicitate Sharma, Akhtar congratulated the topper on her success.

"On behalf of the entire Jamia fraternity, I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to every RCA achiever, especially to Shruti Sharma, on her spectacular and outstanding success that made us proud beyond measure. She has also emerged as a symbol of women empowerment," Akhtar said.

The event was organised by the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA).

Registrar Nazim Husain Jafri, JTA president Majid Jameel, JTA general secretary Mohd Irfan Qureshi, JTA vice president Nafis Ahmad and other office-bearers of the association jointly felicitated Shruti on the dais.

Sharma said the RCA was a very important part of her entire UPSC journey and the teachers here supported her at every stage.

"The facilities I got here helped me focus on my studies and not bother about other tiny little things. The peer group at the academy also helped me a lot as I think our peers can be our teachers also. The RCA helped us in forming small groups to study together, learn from each other and have discussions together. Many others from my peer group also succeeded in the exam," she said.

Funded by the University Grants Commission, the RCA provides free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to categories such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and minorities.

