Pooch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7(ANI): A civilian was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Mankote sector.

"A civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir," Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, six civilians were injured after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons. Pakistan also resorted to another ceasefire violation in Kupawra. (ANI)

