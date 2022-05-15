Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) A civilian was killed in a cross-firing after terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, prompting authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident that sparked protests by local residents, police said.

Police said that about 1:10 pm, militants “indiscriminately fired” at a joint patrolling party of police and CRPF at Turkwangam-Litter area, a border area between Pulwama and Shopian.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

“During the crossfire, a civilian was seriously wounded,” a police spokesman said.

The civilian, identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganai of Turkwangam in Shopian, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Aam Aadmi Party Forms Alliance With Kerala’s Twenty20 Party; Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Now, Who Wants AAP To Form Government in Kerala?’.

The incident has prompted the Shopian authorities to order a probe.

“A magisterial inquiry by the ADM (assistant district magistrate) has been ordered into the incident at Turkwangam area of Shopian,” said Shopian District Magistrate Sachin Kumar.

Kumar said as soon as the inquiry report is submitted, a “suitable action under the law” will be taken.

The police spokesman said the militants “after brief chance encounter” managed to slip into the nearby orchards.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated investigation. The whole area has been cordoned off and a search is going on, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, locals held a protest against the killing, alleging that Ganai was shot dead by the security forces.

According to the locals, the security forces were looking for somebody and during the searches, Ganai raised his both arms for security check but they fired at him.

Condemning the civilian's killing, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the authorities to order a credible probe so that guilty is identified and brought to book.

He said people of the area are not satisfied with the government version.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)