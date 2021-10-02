Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): A civilian was shot dead by terrorists near the Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to a statment issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the area of the incident has been cordoned and a search is going on for the terrorists.

"Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that one individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri, resident of Chattabal Srinagar was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. He has received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Although the injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

The police said a case has been registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

"Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," added the police. (ANI)

