Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): A group of terrorists fired upon a civilian SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per the release by the police, the information was received at 8 pm about the terror incident at SD Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar and he is a resident of SD Colony Batamaloo," stated the release.

"In this incident, he has received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment," release stated further.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

