Cuttack, Sep 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit urged law graduates on Saturday to devote their time and energy to legal-aid work.

Speaking at the ninth convocation of National Law University Odisha here, Lalit called upon the graduates to have absolute passion for the profession and show compassion for people of the country.

The CJI said that during his association with the National Legal Services Authority for over a year, he observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times. Lalit did not elaborate further, but urged the young graduates to devote their time and energy to legal aid work.

"Hereafter, the society will be looking forward to your contributions at every juncture," the CJI told the law students.

He stated that the profession of law has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact.

"History of every society, every country shows that legally-trained minds have been beacons, path breakers and centres of attraction when it comes to raising voice against any kind of injustice," Lalit said.

"Even many freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Constituent Assembly were from your profession," the CJI said.

He added that they were the ones who tried to shape the destiny of the country.

A total of 221 graduates were awarded degrees on the occasion.

