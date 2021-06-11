NV Ramana offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Turumala on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple here on Thursday night.

He will visit the temple again on Friday.

The CJI along with his wife reached Tirumala earlier on Thursday. He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and others.

CJI Ramana also participated in the Ekanta Seva ritual. (ANI)

