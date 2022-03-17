New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana visited the Union Supreme Court of the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, the chief justice of the top court of the Gulf country.

The Indian head of the judiciary, who was accompanied by Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, interacted with his UAE counterpart, Al Badi, in the presence of Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, an apex court official said.

The judges of the Union Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were also present during the interaction, he said.

During the day, the CJI and Justice Kohli took part in a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in the UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi.

In his speech, CJI Ramana suggested that the organisations of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf country could think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of such assistance in India.

He also said the national and state legal services authorities in India, which take care of the legal service needs of 70 per cent of the needy population for free, would extend all possible help in dealing with the legal problems of the needy people in India.

