New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday suggested the organizations of the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to think about creating a legal assistance center to help those in need of such assistance in India.

The CJI said the national and state legal services authorities in India, which takes care of the legal service needs of 70 per cent needy population totally free of cost, would extend all possible help in dealing with the legal problems of the needy persons in India.

Speaking at a felicitation function organized by the Indian community in UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, Justice Ramana said the growing strong relationship between the two countries will only grow in the times to come and the strong bonds of friendship are bound to flourish and achieve new heights.

He said one of the major reasons for the strong ties between the two nations is that Indians constitute one of the largest ethnic groups in the UAE and they have significantly contributed to the development of the UAE over the years.

“As the Chief Justice of India, I cannot make any promise to you but I can suggest to organizations, such as the India Social and Cultural Centre, to think about creating a legal assistance center to help those in need of legal assistance in India,” Justice Ramana said.

He said the legal assistance center can be a nodal point for coordination between the needy and the Indian legal services authority.

Besides the CJI, apex court judge Justice Hima Kohli was also there in the felicitation function in Abu Dhabi which was webcasted on Youtube.

Justice Ramana said the Indian population has been completely integrated into the fabric of the society in the UAE and one of the most significant things about the Indian diaspora in the UAE is its contribution back to India.

“All of you have significantly contributed to Indian development as well,” he said, adding whenever there has been a requirement for the Indians in the UAE to step up and contribute towards the Indian cause, they have always delivered.

“India resides in all of you and I hope wherever you live for work, you will always think about India and keep her flag shining high,” the CJI said.

Justice Ramana said where ever he goes, he always requests and advises the expats not to forget their motherland and mother tongue.

“Don't detach from your roots. Sustain and promote your culture, celebrate festivals, organize and join cultural events. It is through these concerted efforts only you can maintain brotherhood between the communities and sustain much-needed solidarity,” he said.

Justice Ramana said he had a meeting with the Minister for Law of the UAE and other dignitaries.

He said on the judicial side, there are some bilateral agreements that India and the UAE have entered into which will help both the nations and enhance cooperation in various fields and it is regarding extradition, execution of decrees, and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases and others.

The CJI said he had a discussion with the Law Minister of UAE on several important issues, including pending extradition orders and consular access to visit Indians who are in prison there.

