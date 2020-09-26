Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): A clash erupted between police personnel and retrenched PTIs (physical training instructors) allegedly after police tried to stop the latter from entering Public Works Department's building here to submit a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday.

The PTIs could be heard raising slogans against police and Chautala.

The clash erupted during Chautala's visit in the district to commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of his great grandfather and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal Chautala.

"We were protesting for the reinstatement of our job. We were protesting peacefully but the police lathi-charged. We wanted to meet Chautala so that the administration could help us. We will continue to agitate if they do not help us," Sunil Kumari, one of the protesters said while talking to the media.

Another protester, Sunita said, "I have got injured in the protest. Chautala came here to celebrate his great grandfather's birth anniversary and we were beaten by the police of a government who gave the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. They are not paying heed to 1983 retrenched PTIs. The government is giving excuses for the Supreme Court's orders. We will continue our protest."

The Supreme Court in April this year, had set aside the appointment of Haryana's 1,983 PTIs. Their selections were made in 2010 during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government. (ANI)

