New Delhi, September 20: A 21-year-old student of class 11 was arrested from the Ranhola police station area in the national capital for allegedly attacking his school teacher with an iron rod, police said on Monday.

He was produced before a Delhi Court, which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Elder Brother’s Wife To Death In Moradabad District; Arrested.

The injured teacher was rushed to hospital.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Ranhola station on Saturday about a school teacher being attacked by his student.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

"The Investigating officers (IO) rushed to the to Rathee Hospital and recorded the statement of the teacher, Vikrant Singh. He is a TGT teacher at the government boys senior secondary school in Baprola. The incident took place on Saturday when Singh was sitting in the teacher's room along with a colleague when one of his students Lalit Lal attacked him with an iron rod," he said.

A case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)