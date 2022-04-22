New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the "provocative" remarks by Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqir Raza for his call for 'jail bharo' agitation if the government does not "mend its ways."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Raza was a close aide of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and had a history of making inflammatory speeches.

"Congress party and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's close aide Tauqir Raza is famous for his hate and inflammatory speeches. His call for 'Mahabharat' in India is not the first time that he has given such a provocative statement. During the Uttar Pradesh elections, when Congress had given him a platform (to speak), he warned the Hindus that if Muslims pick up weapons, them it would be difficult for Hindus to take accommodation in India. Till when will Congress party give shelter to such people who incite violence?" Poonawalla said.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya also slammed Raza's remarks. "There is ample space in prison. Those who incite violence will be taken care of," Maurya said.

Tauqir Raza called for 'jail bharo' agitation and gave the government an ultimatum to "mend it's way" alleging one-sided investigation in Jahangirpuri violence, the statement was condemned by members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Sunni Ulema Council and Hindu Mahasabha.

Expressing distress over Raza's controversial remarks, All India Sunni Ulema Council general secretary Haji Mohammed Salees said there was a need to stop those who are trying to mislead people and attempting to incite hatred amongst the communities. "To save this country, one must not give a call to protect their community by dividing people," said Salees.

Salees also suggested said Raza should have addressed the atrocities committed against all sections of the community and not just one.

"It is written in holy scriptures that one follows a religion so that they don't commit sin. When there is fire around you, one must pour water instead of igniting the fire even more. Some silly people want to destroy the unity of the country. Tauqir Raza, instead of talking only about Muslims, should have taken a stand against atrocities committed against all religions," Salees said.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani demanded immediate arrest and strict action against Raza.

"These statements seem as if 'supari' has been taken from Pakistan to incite a civil war in the country. These are attempts to provoke the Muslims. Tauqir Raza called for a blood bath. Whose blood do you want to shed? This provocation is not in the interest of the country..... I demand from the government that such remarks not be taken lightly. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrest such people and investigate which organisations they are linked with," Chakrapani said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that no power has been born in India to divide the country.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday evening, the senior Congress leader said, "No matter what anyone says.. my opinion is clear. No power has been born to divide the country of India. A few people can confuse the public but the soul of the country cannot be broken because there is no force to break India."

"This belief should never be allowed to get hurt. There is definitely a concern about what is happening in India. I believe that no one's faith should be hurt. We are all proud of the country we live in, India," Khurshid said.

Post the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal violence broke out recently, Tauqir Raza had in a press conference announced a 'jail bharo' agitation.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not correct its actions and continues a one-sided investigation...their sayings of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is just a slogan and it is not being practised. Therefore I demand that only 10 days are left, the government should fix its ways of working. Otherwise, we will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid," he had said. (ANI)

