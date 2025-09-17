Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): A cloud burst situation arose in the areas in and near Maharashtra's Jalgaon, with 10 villages being affected, said District Collector Ayush Prasad on Tuesday.

The District Collector said that according to the primary information, 452 houses were inundated and almost 2500 hectares of land were damaged. He added that one death was reported due to the situation.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

"A cloud burst situation arose in the areas in and near Jalgaon... Due to this, the water level increased in the free-flowing rivers and drains... Water entered nearby houses, affecting 10 villages," Ayush Prasad told ANI.

He said that the Maharashtra State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is distributing food as relief for those who have lost their ration.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"According to the primary information, 452 houses were inundated and almost 2500 hectares of land were damaged, including silt deposition, and there are also reports of the death of a person... Nearly 250 cattle have died... There is a report of the death of almost 1800 animals... We have restored the power connection... Maharashtra SDRF is also distributing food as relief for those who have lost their ration," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Water Resources & Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday assessed the damage in areas affected by heavy rains in Jalgaon.

Mahajan said that heavy rains continued for two days in 4 Tehsils of the district, causing heavy damage to the farmers. He also informed that all the officers have been directed to conduct a survey as soon as possible, so that the authorities can compensate those who suffered losses.

"Heavy rains continued for two days in 4 Tehsils, which has caused heavy damage to the farmers... Water entered people's houses, and crops were also washed away," Mahajan told ANI.

"I came to assess the situation here... All the officers have been directed to conduct a survey as soon as possible so that we can compensate those who suffered losses," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)