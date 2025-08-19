Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a car got submerged in a flooded underpass connecting Narivali and Uttarshiv villages, prompting a dramatic rescue by locals. A viral video shows two men swimming through the rainwater to reach the trapped vehicle, which was almost completely under water after Upvan Lake overflowed. One rescuer climbed onto the rear of the car and tried to push it forward, while the stranded passengers eventually climbed out through the windows. They swam safely back to the road as onlookers cheered the brave act. The dramatic rescue unfolded as Thane and neighbouring districts, including Mumbai and Raigad, reeled under relentless downpours for a second consecutive day. The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall across the region. Maharashtra Rain Fury: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges Shut In Mumbai Today; Local Trains Hit (Watch Videos).

Locals Swim to Rescue Stranded Passengers in Thane

Car Stuck in flooded Underpass in Thane

