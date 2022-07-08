Srinagar, July 8: A cloudburst hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, officials said. The cloudburst hit the cave area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains, they said.

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said. Amarnath Cloudburst: Cloudburst Reported Near Amarnath Cave, Rescue Operation Underway by NDRF, SDRF (Watch Video).

Watch: Amarnath Cloudburst

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

There were no reports of any casualties so far, they said.

