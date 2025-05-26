Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday underlined the importance of setting short-term, district-level goals rooted in data analysis and tailored to the specific needs and potential of each region.

"What we now require is targeted district-level planning, identifying where the potential lies and where gaps need to be filled. These short-term objectives will cumulatively guide us toward our long-term goal of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir by 2047," he said.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

Abdullah said this while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department at the Civil Secretariat here.

Detailed presentations were made on three critical initiatives -- the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre (SDGCC), District Domestic Product (DDP) and District Good Governance Index (DGGI).

Also Read | 'Amit Shah Should Resign': Congress Alleges Union Home Minister 'Failed Most Miserably' in Restoring Normalcy in Manipur.

The chief minister cautioned against focusing solely on the distant 2047 horizon, emphasizing the need to set medium and short-term benchmarks that allow for real-time performance tracking and corrective action.

Abdullah welcomed the data presented during the meeting, especially insights from Mission Yuva, and called for its integration into sectoral planning across departments.

Referring to Mission Yuva and the DGGI reports, the chief minister stressed the importance of using this data constructively.

"These findings must improve our planning and programmes. I urge all line departments and district administrations to reorient their schemes in a manner that addresses the issues highlighted by both data sets," he said.

Abdullah said that the District Good Governance Index should not be perceived as a ranking of 'good versus bad' governance, but as a barometer of 'good to better' governance.

"Districts that have shown strong performance must continue to lead by example, while those that lag must be supported to identify structural gaps and implement reforms. Any such systemic constraints should be immediately brought to the Secretariat's attention for resolution," he added.

Touching upon Jammu and Kashmir's performance in national rankings, the chief minister shared a balanced view.

"While we are currently ranked second among the Union Territories, that comparison is limited given the nature of UTs. What is more important and encouraging is our 10th place rank nationally. That shows we're holding our ground, but we must do better," he remarked.

Abdullah expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog and the UNDP for their sustained technical support.

"We request our partners at NITI Aayog to actively share best practices from across India that are replicable in Jammu and Kashmir. We don't need to reinvent the wheel. If something works well in another state, let us adapt it here. Likewise, if we are doing something commendable, let that be shared nationally for wider benefit," he said.

The chief minister also emphasized the need to preserve the current templates for performance measurement.

"Once we have established a template, we must not tinker with it. Changing the goalposts, be it benchmarks, data methodology, which otherwise renders year-on-year comparisons meaningless. Let us retain these standards for continuity, transparency and accountability in governance," he said.

Abdullah reiterated the importance of focused and data-backed governance.

"Let us approach our goals step by step, start with targeted short-term interventions at the district level, scale up to territory-wide strategies and ultimately work towards the overarching vision of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir 2047," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)