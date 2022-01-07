Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday distributed free tablets and smartphones to students in Ayodhya to boost digital education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Smartphones and tablets are being distributed among one crore students in the state which will enable them to have access to digital content for information about employment opportunities and prepare themselves for competitive exams", said CM Yogi Adityanath.

The tablets and smartphones would be distributed among one crore students, stated the CM. "On December 25, we have distributed 60,000 smartphones and tablets among students in Lucknow", informed Yogi.

The CM further added that the government is making arrangements for the students who are preparing for competitive exams. "The students won't need to go outside for preparing for exams", he added. "Our government has signed an MoU with Infosys so that good contents are available for students over the internet. These contents would be available for free. So that the parents don't need to bear the cost. The government has started the Abhyudaya coaching for the students to prepare for exams", said Yogi.

"These phones and tablets are being linked with Central and state government schemes like PM Mudra, PM Yuva swarozgar, so that the students can plan their future career accordingly", informed the CM.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath offered his prayer at the Hanumangarhi temple and at Ram Janmabhoomi temple during his visit to Ayodhya on Friday.(ANI)

