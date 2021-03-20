Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], March 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken several initiatives to promote pilgrim spots that will enable the state to get worldwide recognition and generate numerous employment opportunities for locals, said an official statement.

"Tourism greatly supplements an economy and creates jobs at the local level. A number of countries are totally tourism-driven economies. Our state government is also proactively promoting the tourism sector with this objective," said CM Adityanath while laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 180 crore for 373 assembly constituencies of the state at Gorakhpur on Saturday.

With the constant efforts of the CM Yogi in beautifying the extreme corners of the state, UP today stands as the state with limitless possibilities and his government has ushered in a new era of growth and development.

In every assembly constituency, the development and beautification of rural, religious, and heritage spots proposed by the legislator will be done under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Promotion Scheme'.

Under the central roadmap to boost domestic tourism, UP has witnessed the development of maximum religious tourism hubs, which prominently comprise Ramayan Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Sufi Circuit, Shaktipeeth circuit, Adhyatmik circuit, Jain circuit.

Referring to the Kumbh Mela, CM Adityanath said that the government succeeded in giving the mega-event 'global' recognition with the participation of 24 crore devotees. Prayagraj attracted a large footfall as people flocked to be a part of the auspicious ritual which also enhanced the economy of the local shopkeepers up to 15 times more than usual.

Kashi's glory is being established on the global stage under the guidance of PM Modi. Throwing light on the sustained efforts of the government in promoting tourism, CM Yogi gave a special mention to PM Modi's dream project of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He said that Kashi is going to become the centre of the biggest cultural events in the world through the Baba Vishwanath Temple Corridor under the guidance of PM Modi.

During the inauguration of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916, Mahatma Gandhi was dismayed by the narrow streets and the lack of cleanliness in Kashi. Bapu had made the comment 100 years ago, but today under the guidance of PM Modi, the fame of Kashi is being established internationally.

CM Yogi further said that the government has also carried out the construction of a facility center in Kashi which has not only played a vital role in attracting domestic and international tourists but also has generated employment opportunities for the locals in the region itself. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has raised an additional income of Rs 1 crore, annually from this center.

CM stated that along with the Vedic Shodh Peeth in BHU, Sant Kabir Shodhpeeth is also being established in Maghar of Sant Kabir Nagar. Local places associated with the Jatashankar in Gorakhpur, Gurudwara of Mohammadpur, and Kalibari temple are also being redeveloped.

Ayodhya's Grand Deepotsav has set a world record. Hitting at the opposition for neglecting the Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, CM Adityanath also mentioned the development work going on at the Ayodhya Dham and also stated that the grand Ayodhya Deepotsav broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.

CM said that the flower petals that used to be considered as a 'waste' after being offered to the deities are now giving employment opportunities to the women belonging to the self-help groups of Naxal-affected villages of Chandauli as they are making a living out of those petals by making perfumes, incense and incense sticks. He further added that such a practice can be done anywhere and the soil fertility can also be enhanced by making compost out of these flower petals.

Cleanliness is the top priority of the government, said the CM. He also emphasized the development of tourist places and keeping them clean. He said that the premises of every temple will be renovated and redeveloped with proper roads, parking facilities and will be equipped with adequate sanitation facilities and strict security measures for the convenience of the devotees.

"Only with proper maintenance of hygiene, the government succeeded in curbing the spread of the deadly encephalitis," said Yogi.

The Chief Minister said that to promote tourism, the government has focussed on transport and connectivity. The facility of air service to Ayodhya Dham will attract people from all over the world. The Kushinagar Airport is ready to welcome international flights. Gorakhpur already facilitates flights to major cities. Besides, a table-top airport is being built in Chitrakoot and places like Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Shravasti, etc will also be equipped with air services soon.

CM said that all the 403 assembly constituencies will be benefited under the 'Chief Minister Tourism Promotion Scheme'. The places where proposals have not been received in time will also be given priority by taking proposals from the legislators.Referring to the public representatives, CM further added that every tourist place should have something unique like Brahmamuhurta.

Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari was among the dignitaries present on the occasion. (ANI)

