Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday advocated formulation of a drugs rehabilitation policy for the state and directed the health and social welfare department to prepare a draft in consultation with experts and organisations dealing with de-addiction measures.

The chief minister held a meeting with the State Level Coordinating Agency (SLCA) on Drug Prevention, Assam as well as representatives from various private rehabilitation centres to discuss the rehabilitation measures for drug users.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Even as we step up our fight against drugs, & tighten grip around perpetrators of this crime, there is a need to look ahead."

Sarma also advocated a scientific approach so that rehabilitated persons do not indulge in such activities again.

Along with ensuring the right protocols for drug de-addiction centres, Sarma advised the officials concerned to take steps for proper registration of the rehabilitation centres.

The state government under the Chief Minister has launched a crackdown on drug trafficking and had recently burnt huge quantities of drugs seized in four districts.

Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Anurag Goel, Secretary Social Welfare Department Partha Mazumdar, Director Social Welfare Bibhash Modi, and representatives of different rehabilitation centres were present at the meeting, an official release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)