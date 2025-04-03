Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval to allocate Rs 606.34 crore from the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana to Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), along with wastewater management works, rainwater drainage networks, and water distribution station, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

From this allocation, Rs 245 crore will be utilized for the Jaspur STP and its associated works, while Rs 361.34 crore will be used for projects in newly incorporated villages and TP (Town Planning) areas within the expanded limits of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Approximately 60 MLD of drainage water from Sectors 1 to 30 of Gandhinagar, along with villages such as Borij, Palaj, Basan, Dholakuva, Indroda, Adivada, and Gokulpura, is collected at the Sargasan pumping station and efficiently treated at the Jaspur STP, which has a capacity of 76 MLD.

Due to the expansion of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, the increased population density and water consumption have led to an additional 22 MLD of water being sent through the drainage line from Sargasan to Jaspur.

Additionally, 27 MLD of extra drainage water from certain TP areas of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Khoraj village, and GUDA area is pumped through the Adalaj pumping station into the Jaspur STP pipeline. As a result, while the Jaspur STP has a treatment capacity of 75 MLD, it currently receives 109 MLD of drainage water.

The excess accumulation of water has led to the overflow of main inlet and outlet lines at Jaspur STP, Adani Campus, Khoraj village, and the Cloverleaf junction near Adalaj Trimandir. Consequently, sewage water has been overflowing into rural areas, agricultural fields, and roads. Moreover, such overflow poses a potential risk of spreading diseases in the surrounding areas.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken this crucial decision to ensure the well-being of Gandhinagar's growing population amidst rapid urban expansion. With this in-principle approval, the 11-kilometer gravity main line from Sargasan to Jaspur, which has been in use for over 20 years, will now be replaced.

This decision aligns with Chief Minister's vision of enhancing the ease of living for citizens in urban and newly incorporated areas of the state. As a result, Gandhinagar and its surrounding regions will soon find a lasting solution to a long-standing problem. (ANI)

