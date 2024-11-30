Gandhinagar (Gujarat) November 30 (ANI): During the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of new development projects by Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a major step towards resolving a key issue in the city: the construction of a new overbridge to replace the Alkapuri railway underpass, said a release from CMO on Saturday.

Chief Minister unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth Rs 616.54 crores during the Vikas Utsav, organised by Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

In the presence of Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla and other leaders, initiatives for water supply, street lighting, housing construction, rainwater and urban drainage systems, roads, bridges, and solid waste management were launched, added the statement.

The Chief Minister also flagged off new vehicles dedicated to sanitation and other civic services.

er civic services. Reflecting on Vadodara's recent milestones, including hosting the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Spain, the CM noted that Vadodara is securing its position on the global development map.

He emphasized that the city is among ten in the state being developed with world-class infrastructure. The CM mentioned that Gujarat's annual budget for urban development was once a mere Rs 750 crore. In contrast, the state government has now allocated Rs 21,916 crore for urban development in this year's budget. Previously, municipalities celebrated development projects worth Rs 5-10 lakh annually, whereas today, works worth crores are being completed daily, read the statement further.

The Chief Minister shared that Rs 68 crore has recently been allocated for development in Vadodara's outgrowth areas, alongside Rs 756 crore for Vadodara Municipal Corporation's urban development projects. He assured that there will be no shortage of funds for Vadodara's progress.

He emphasized that the government is working toward making the state's cities more livable, following the Prime Minister's vision that urbanization in Gujarat is not a challenge but a development opportunity.

As the Prime Minister strives to achieve a vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Chief Minister urged Vadodara to contribute by aiming for Viksit Vadodara. The CM urged setting ambitious development targets, emphasizing the need to generate returns and progress that surpass investments, symbolized by achieving outcomes worth Rs 1.25 for every rupee spent.

The Chief Minister stated that Vadodara has embraced cleanliness as a way of life, noting that the city has become noticeably cleaner. He urged citizens to maintain this standard, emphasizing that the culture of cleanliness is part of Vadodara's heritage, and urged everyone to contribute to keeping the city clean.

Chief Whip Shri Balkrishna Shukla reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Vadodara's rich cultural heritage while ensuring ongoing development. He shared that Vadodara celebrates a Vikas Utsav every three to four months, with the Chief Minister's participation inspiring everyone.

The Chief Whip praised the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's contributions to the state's development, supported by the Gujarat Government.

During the event, beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana were handed over the keys to their new homes. Mayor Pinky Soni welcomed everyone, sharing details of development projects worth over Rs 616 crore and conveyed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Gujarat Government for their consistent support in Vadodara's growth. (ANI)

