Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) guidelines and portal on April 26, 2025, in New Delhi. The ECMS is a major step by the government to strengthen the electronics manufacturing sector in India. It focuses on building a strong ecosystem for electronics components by attracting investments across the value chain. In March 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the ECMS with a funding of INR 22,919 to make India self-reliant in the electronics supply chain. Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)

Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will release the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme guidelines and portal on April 26, 2025 in Delhi. ECMS aims to develop a robust component manufacturing ecosystem by attracting investments across the value chain. pic.twitter.com/08pFyk53qJ — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) April 20, 2025

