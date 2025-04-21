Every year, International Hemp Day is celebrated on April 21 to recognise and highlight the various benefits of the hemp plant. This annual event raises awareness about the industrial, medicinal, and environmental applications of hemp. This date of International Hemp Day has been strategically decided to fall between April 20, which is marked as Cannabis Day, and April 22, that is celebrated as Earth Day. Hemp is also popularly known as industrial hemp. International Hemp Day 2025 falls on Monday, April 21. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Hemp is a plant in the botanical class of Cannabis sativa cultivars grown specifically for industrial and consumable use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is among the fastest growing plants on Earth. In this article, let’s know more about International Hemp Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event

International Hemp Day 2025 Date

International Hemp Day 2025 falls on Monday, April 21.

International Hemp Day Significance

International Hemp Day is an important annual event that highlights the importance and benefits of hemp in industrial and medicinal purposes. Hemp was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago.

It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed. Hemp has been used by humans for thousands of years. Its versatility is remarkable as hemp can be used to produce a number of things that can be used by people at large.

