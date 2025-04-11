Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)'s annual trade expo 'GATE 2025' in Ahmedabad in the virtual presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. On this occasion, the souvenir of 'GATE 2025' was unveiled by the dignitaries present, an official statement said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister visited the expo and witnessed the trade exhibition. The event was graced by Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

Addressing the event virtually, Amit Shah said that GCCI, established by Kasturbhai Sheth, has been instrumental in driving Gujarat's industrial progress. Over the past 75 years, the organization has continuously contributed not just for the advancement of trade and industry, but also to public welfare and disaster response initiatives.

Stating that GCCI should chart a roadmap for its journey from 75 to 100 years and align it with Gujarat's development, Union Home Minister said that, in the coming years, GCCI is expected to adopt a modern approach in key areas such as digitization in the trading chain, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, connecting MSMEs with startups, and fostering the growth of ancillary industries alongside pioneer industries.

He further added that GCCI is expected to continue serving as a crucial bridge between the government and industry, contributing meaningfully to the policy-making process.Union Home Minister further said that, Gujarat's remarkable industrial growth has been driven by a supportive ecosystem and the ready availability of key resources across all sectors--from trade and technology to IT, infrastructure, MSMEs, and startups.

Amit Shah expressed his appreciation, by emphasizing that Narendra Modi, both as the Prime Minister and during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, consistently engaged with GCCI and the industrial sector, cherishing their input and fostering a business-friendly environment in the state. His core belief--that a strong industrial base leads to a robust economy--continues to shape Gujarat's progress. Bhupendra Patel is now successfully advancing this visionary approach.

Union Home Minister stated that Gujarat has today become the gateway to the global economy. He highlighted several achievements and milestones of both the nation and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating the trade expo 'GATE 2025', CM Bhupendra Patel extended warm wishes to all on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the nation has completed 75 years of independence and is now moving from Amrit Kaal into Kartavya Kaal. He also highlighted the meaningful coincidence that GCCI, marking its 75th year, is likewise stepping into its own Amrit Kaal.

Chief Minister stated that the theme of this trade expo, 'Gujarat's Vision, Global Ambition', aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global economic and industrial leader. He further added that Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister had launched the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with the sole objective of advancing trade and industry in the state. Since then, GCCI has played a pivotal role as a bridge between the government and the business community.

He also said that GCCI has consistently worked to inform industries about government policies, schemes, and budgets, while also articulating their concerns to the authorities--thus playing an important role in establishing Ease of Doing Business in the state.

The Chief Minister said that in the third term of the Prime Minister, India is progressing toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. He added that initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' have infused new energy into the manufacturing sector. Today, companies across the globe are viewing India not just as a global market, but as a manufacturing hub.

The Chief Minister further added that Gujarat and India are witnessing rapid growth through job creation across diverse sectors such as automobiles, mobile manufacturing, medical equipment, and toy manufacturing, as well as in emerging fields like semiconductors, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and green technology.

He said that Gujarat significantly contributes 8.3 per cent to the national GDP, 31 per cent to total exports, and 18 per cent to the country's industrial output. He also said that Gujarat has successfully attracted global industries and foreign direct investment (FDI) through sector-specific policy-making and a robust policy framework.

Moreover, CM stated that Gujarat is the first state in the country to prepare a 'Viksit Gujarat @2047' roadmap in line with the mantra of 'Earning Well, Living Well' for Viksit Bharat. He added that the roadmap envisions taking the state's economy to $3.5 trillion by the year 2047.

The Chief Minister urged GCCI to take the lead in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of launching mentorship programs through partnerships with major industries. He also called upon everyone present to contribute towards the fulfillment of the nine resolutions set forth by the Prime Minister and to actively participate in building a Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to promote industrial growth in the state. Today, this summit has grown into a huge platform, yielding significant results in terms of increased exports and production. Gujarat's contribution to the national GDP has become substantial, and many renowned global companies are now operational in the state. He further said that India's economy has now become the fifth-largest in the world.

Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited and Padma Bhushan Pankaj Patel said that this trade expo marks the 75th anniversary of GCCI, and will provide a robust platform that brings together MSMEs, diverse businesses and industries, as well as entrepreneurs from across sectors.

In his welcome address, GCCI President Sandeep Engineer welcomed everyone. He expressed GCCI's commitment to realizing the vision of 'Vision 2047' and a Viksit Bharat and shared detailed insights into the organization's strategies, activities, and the objectives of the trade expo.

Notably, the three-day trade expo GATE 2025, held at Gujarat Science City, is organized to realize the vision of 'Vision 2047'. The expo features over 300 businesses and industries, with exhibitions focused on innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in trade and industry. It also includes various panel discussions, dialogues, and networking sessions. Held under the theme 'Gujarat's Vision, Global Ambition', the expo is expected to witness participation from over 15,000 B2B visitors.

On this occasion, an audio-visual film showcasing GCCI's 75-year journey was screened, followed by the announcements of the upcoming trade expo 'GATE 2026' and other forthcoming events.

The inaugural ceremony of GCCI's trade expo 'GATE 2025' was attended by dignitaries present including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, city MLAs, former GCCI President Ajaybhai Patel, GCCI Senior Vice President Rajesh Gandhi, Torrent Group Managing Director Jinal Mehta, officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Chairman of the Standing Committee, as well as GCCI office-bearers and members, and chairpersons and members of various committees. (ANI)

